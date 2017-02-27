Boy with cerebral palsy overjoyed with new backyard

AEDAN Harris's current favourite spot at his Eli Waters home is the mailbox.

"He loves to cruise down the driveway and check what's inside," his mother Donna said.

The eight-year-old, who has cerebral palsy, has many new favourite spots to choose from after his house was transformed.

Rally for a Cause, Rally Renovation backyard blitz - Right at home in his newly blitzed backyard, Aedan Harris and his family have been supported Rally for a Cause. Valerie Horton

Something special was happening at the address on Saturday when the community came together for a working bee.

Starting work at 6am, about 30 people helped make both the front and backyard unrecognisable in a matter of hours.

Aedan's father Cameron was lost for words at the number of people who gave their time to help the family.

"It's just absolutely amazing," Mr Harris said.

"I can't believe the finishing touches everyone's gone to such lengths to do.

"This is really going to change things for Aedan and us."

The new features of the backyard include a pool, a swing and a trampoline.

"Aedan can now zip around this backyard like nobody's business, and get into heaps of mischief," Mr Harris said.

The surprises on the day kept coming.

Harvey Norman pulled up in a truck filled with furniture and a barbecue. Harvey Norman Hervey Bay franchisee Chris Foster said it was an honour to be able to help out.

"We love to do this," Mr Foster said.

"Everyone here is doing such a great job, and it's a pleasure to be involved," he said.

The cost to transform the house was about $100,000, with more than 60 businesses helping via donations and time.

The project was organised by Fraser Coast charity Rally for a Cause, which supported by Hervey Bay's annual event, Dunga Derby.

BEFORE:

BEFORE THE WORKING BEE: The Harris family's backyard in Eli Waters was covered in dirt. Annie Perets

AFTER:

BACKYARD BLITZ: The home of the Harris family in Eli Waters completely transformed in a matter of hours. Contributed

The weekend's working bee was the finale for the project, with work starting at the home four weeks ago.

Jason Wiegmink from Rally for a Cause got to know the Harrises.

"From the first time I visited the house to standing here now looking around, I can't believe it's the same place," Mr Wiegmink said.

"It's a lot of emotion, excitement, and a great sense of satisfaction," he said.