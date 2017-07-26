Community hosts peaceful protest for Elijah Doughty

Community members at the protest of the Elijah Doughty sentence on Wednesday night.

THE Butchulla community is in mourning over the sentencing of the man who ran over West Australian teenager Elijah Doughty.

About 40 community members gathered on Seafront Oval on Wednesday night in a peaceful protest against the sentencing of the man involved in the incident.

Community members at the protest of the Elijah Doughty sentence on Wednesday night. Blake Antrobus

A 56-year-old man was last week acquitted of manslaughter over the death of the 14-year-old, but was sentenced to three years in jail for dangerous driving occasioning death.

The sentence has drawn outrage from communities all over the country.

Butchulla locals and community members alike paid tribute to Elijah with placards, T-shirts and a corroboree at the end of the night.

Organiser Bobbie-Joe Page said many people in the region were upset about the verdict.

"It's not right, there have been so many other deaths in custody, and so many injustices," Ms Page said.