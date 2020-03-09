Community in shock after horrific attack of taxi driver

A Sarina taxi driver is in a critical condition in hospital after an alleged assault. Picture: contributed.

A Sarina taxi driver is in a critical condition in hospital after an alleged assault. Picture: contributed.

A SMALL community is reeling after a shocking assault on a taxi driver.

A 62-year-old man is fighting for life in Mackay Base Hospital with severe injuries to the right side of his chest.

The man, who is in a critical condition, is believed to be a Sarina Limousine Service driver.

His vehicle was found crashed into a power pole on Brewers Rd about 6pm on Friday.

Police are appealing to anyone with information about the assault, saying investigations are ongoing.

Residents disturbed by the attack have taken to Facebook to share their disgust, saying the Sarina Limousine Service driver is a "well-known member of the community".

"He wakes up to calls from clients at all hours of the morning," a Sarina resident wrote.

"He is the type of driver you can always talk to. This is so sad and so unfair."

A Sarina taxi driver was assaulted on March 6. Picture: contributed.

Sarina Limousine Service customer Sophie Downer said it was extremely upsetting.

"He is an amazing driver and known by the community. I don't know why someone would do this to him because he is nothing but a kind and amazing person," she said.

David Samuel from a different cab company, 13cabs, said he was "deeply concerned and disappointed" about the assault.

"This is upsetting for all involved and our thoughts go out to the driver and his family," Mr Samuel said.

The Australian company, with taxis in Mackay and the Whitsundays, said verbal and physical assault was common, but difficult to control.

He said 13cabs drivers received safety training and all vehicles were fitted with alarms and security cameras.

Mackay police have asked anyone with relevant dashcam footage to come forward.

Phone Policelink on 131 444 and quote QP2000472685.