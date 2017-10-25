Community kindy throws party to celebrate 50 years

GENERATIONS OF CARE: The Maryborough Community Kindergarten will celebrate 50 years of learning by holding an open day on Saturday featuring fun activities and memorabilia.

GENERATIONS OF CARE: The Maryborough Community Kindergarten will celebrate 50 years of learning by holding an open day on Saturday featuring fun activities and memorabilia. contributed

Boni moved to Bauple when she was 12 and started with the Herald in 1991. Over the years, she’s worked her way up from secretary to editor.

MORE than 1000 children have started their learning journey at the Maryborough Community Kindergarten since 1967.

The kindy will celebrate 50 years of learning this Saturday.

MCK director and teacher Debbie Gibbs, who has been working at the centre for five years, said it was a great place.

"It's a great little set-up, and we just love our colour - the kindy colours brighten everyone's day,” she said.

"They still have the old wooden fort and it is a very homely environment for the kids.”

To celebrate the milestone, the kindy will hold their celebrations with an open day on Saturday, October 28.

"There will be a jumping castle, face painting and fun activities for the kids as well as kindy memorabilia to have a look through,” Debbie said.

Parent of four year old Braxton Slama, Alex, said she found out about the kindy from a friend who was sending her son there.

"I didn't know there was kindy outside of daycare, so when I found out about this one I came and had a look.

"I recognised Debbie as she was my kindy teacher years ago.

"I love the centre; it has everything the kids need from a great playground to education.

"I have an older son, Ryan, 7, who didn't attend kindy before prep and I notice the difference.”

Alex said she was also volunteering at the centre, helping with the gardening.

"I love to garden and I would only normally be at home ... eating cakes and napping - and I love helping out.”

The centre's oldest surviving teacher, Averil Collins, said she would attend the anniversary.

"I enjoyed teaching there,”Averil said.

Even though she was a qualified primary school teacher she was given the position at the kindy in 1970.

She remembers the original kindy being in the Wallaroos Hall in Tooley St but it was relocated about three years later to its current position.

She remembers when the whole kindy got poisoned.

"We had had an end-of-year party with cordial or orange juice in a copper urn and during the next day's morning tea we all drank from the urn.

"Everybody was vomiting, I even had to have a injection to stop but luckily no one was seriously ill.”

Averil said she remembers many friends whose children went to the kindy and hopes to catch up with those who attend the celebrations.

CELEBRATION

The Maryborough Community Kindergarten will celebrate 50 years of learning on Saturday, October 28 from 3pm.

For any inquiries, phone 41213865.