Community leaves heartfelt messages for Kevin Guteridge

IN MEMORY: Cynthia Guteridge (L) lost her much-loved husband and retired police officer Kevin Guteridge in a tragic fatal crash near Tiaro on Monday.

THE community has shared heartfelt messages for much loved family man and former police officer Kevin Guteridge following his tragic death this week.

The Hervey Bay man was killed in a two car crash south of Tiaro on Monday.

Tracey Bullen thanked Kevin for his service and sent her condolences to family and friends.

She left a poem on the Fraser Coast Chronicle's Facebook page by an unknown author honouring the selflessness of many in the police service.

In part it read: "Step forward now, policeman, you've borne your burdens well. Come walk a beat on Heaven's streets, You've done your time in hell."

Chronicle reader Rachael Anderson left an emotional message for the former cop.

"RIP Kevin...such an amazing and friendly man...sending my love to the beautiful Guteridge family at this sad time," she said.

Heather Byers left her condolences.

Adam Robinson wrote "Mick Guteridge, thinking of you and your family."

Mark Abbott expressed his sadness.

The 86-year-old has been remembered as a loving family man and a legend within the Queensland Police Service for his community engagement.

His wife Cynthia, 84, was also in the crash and is recovering in hospital.