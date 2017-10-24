Community members congratulate Cash Cow winner

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Jonathon Selby with his family after winning the $30,000 Cash Cow prize on Monday morning.

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Jonathon Selby with his family after winning the $30,000 Cash Cow prize on Monday morning. Blake Antrobus

THE week just keeps getting better for Cash Cow winner Jonathon Selby.

Readers have congratulated the Maryborough mechanic after he won the $30,000 Channel 7 competition on Monday.

Mr Selby thought it was a prank from his friend at first, but quickly realised the real Channel 7 team had called him.

He told the Chronicle the money would go towards helping his family and business.

Leanne Thomsen said she heard the call over the radio.

"Congrats! I'm glad it has gone to a young family who needs a break,” Ms Thomsen wrote.

"I listened to you this morning. Good luck in your venture. Hope it helps you grow your business!” Nancy McNamee wrote.

"Love this! Good luck, I hope your win helps you succeed,” Taleese Penna wrote.

Many congratulated Mr Selby for the win, saying the money was going to a good cause.

Roslyn Steve Davey was one, writing it was good to see someone who needed the cash receiving it.

Michelle Tayler said it was lovely news to hear on a Monday and said a hard-working family had benefited.

"I heard him this morning! I'm so happy for him, sounded like he could use some good luck,” Karen Baker wrote.

Asil Yerg said it was a good pass-it-on moment, saying Mr Selby "keeps the family's car mooing.”

"I heard the call this morning, good on you for answering, good luck with your business,” John Green wrote.

"Congratulations to this man and his family, very positive,” Caroline Lowe wrote.

"So good to see it go to someone who could really need it,” Lee Porter wrote.