Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Community mourn loss of much-loved Elder

Jenna Thompson
9th Jan 2021 10:00 AM

The Gumbaynggirr community is mourning the loss of much-loved Elder John "Johnny" Edward Marshall who passed away this week aged 83.

Born in Grafton to John and Elizabeth Marshall, and brother to the late Elsie Bancroft and Rex Marshall, both of whom were respected Elders within the local community.

Johnny's love of entertaining people led him down many paths including becoming a professional didgeridoo player for Sydney band Pinchgut, busking around Darling Harbour, to appearing in several Australian television shows including Skippy and Spyforce.

Although Johnny lived away from Grafton for many years, his love for his hometown never faded. Each Jacaranda Festival Johnny returned to entertain the crowds and take part in festivities.

Johnny Marshall busking at Circular Quay in 1996.
Johnny Marshall busking at Circular Quay in 1996.

 

 

MORE ON JOHNNY MARSHALL

 

Mr Marshall passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Johnny's funeral service to be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver Street, Grafton, on Friday, January 15 at 11am.

aboriginal elders busker didgeridoo funeral notice gumbaynggirr gumbaynggirr nation
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dad who bashed stranger narrowly avoids jail time

        Premium Content Dad who bashed stranger narrowly avoids jail time

        Crime It comes as the father-of-three had his charges changed to assault.

        Divine Dunnies swing into 2021

        Premium Content Divine Dunnies swing into 2021

        News Maryborough town hall green toilets may soon turn into one of the finest public...

        NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        Premium Content NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        News Get discount Binge streaming and Kayo live sports access

        UPDATED: More wastewater samples test positive for Covid

        UPDATED: More wastewater samples test positive for Covid

        News 'DON'T PANIC': Here's what you need to know