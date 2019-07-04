Community mourns beloved uni professor

Students and family are mourning the loss of a beloved Gold Coast university professor after his tragic passing earlier Wednesday.

Michael "Mike" Grenby, 78, was an Assistant Professor in Journalism and Strategic and Cultural Communication at Bond University.

Originally from Vancouver, Mike graduated from the University of British Columbia with a Bachelors degree in 1963, then from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism in 1964.

He was a journalist at the Vancouver Sun and wrote a personal money advice column which appeared weekly in 54 newspapers across Canada.

He moved to Australia in 1998 to take up a teaching position in Communication Skills at Bond University.

During his time there he established the Unfair Advantage Program which saw hundreds of students overcome their fears of public speaking and taught several subjects across journalism and communication.

In 2007 he was awarded an Australian Learning & Teaching Council Citation for Outstanding Contributions to Student Learning.

Last month he was awarded the title of Emeritus professor for his outstanding contribution to the university.

