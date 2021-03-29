Queensland's longest-serving scout and much loved Maryborough identity Harry Goodwin has died.

The 95-year-old had lived in the Heritage City since 1935 and lived at the same address for about 70 years.

He was born on June 4, 1925 in Leichhardt, New South Wales and moved to Queensland when he was a toddler.

In 2013, he was awarded the long-service decoration in recognition of 70 years' service to Scouts Australia.

At the time he said it was a great honour, adding that he could still tie knots so quickly he saw young scouts' eyes boggle.

Mr Goodwin first joined the 3rd Maryborough Scouts in late 1937.

He enjoyed camping and later assisting with the war effort.

During the war Mr Goodwin joined the RAAF.

He was an Alderman on the Maryborough City Council in 1964 and served for a total of 16 years over a period of 21 years.

He worked in Wilson Hart Sawmill for 33 years and in Fairlie and Son Joinery for 10 years.

Mr Goodwin died on March 28.

He is survived by his brother George and sister Barbara White, and his two children Allan and Christine, as well as his six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Originally published as Community mourns loss of state's longest-serving Scout