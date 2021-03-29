Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Harry Goodwin receives recognition for 70 years in Scouts. Photo: Robyne Cuerel / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Harry Goodwin receives recognition for 70 years in Scouts. Photo: Robyne Cuerel / Fraser Coast Chronicle
News

Community mourns loss of state’s longest-serving Scout

Carlie Walker
29th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queensland's longest-serving scout and much loved Maryborough identity Harry Goodwin has died.

The 95-year-old had lived in the Heritage City since 1935 and lived at the same address for about 70 years.

He was born on June 4, 1925 in Leichhardt, New South Wales and moved to Queensland when he was a toddler.

In 2013, he was awarded the long-service decoration in recognition of 70 years' service to Scouts Australia.

At the time he said it was a great honour, adding that he could still tie knots so quickly he saw young scouts' eyes boggle.

Mr Goodwin first joined the 3rd Maryborough Scouts in late 1937.

He enjoyed camping and later assisting with the war effort.

During the war Mr Goodwin joined the RAAF.

He was an Alderman on the Maryborough City Council in 1964 and served for a total of 16 years over a period of 21 years.

He worked in Wilson Hart Sawmill for 33 years and in Fairlie and Son Joinery for 10 years.

Mr Goodwin died on March 28.

He is survived by his brother George and sister Barbara White, and his two children Allan and Christine, as well as his six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Originally published as Community mourns loss of state's longest-serving Scout

More Stories

fctribute maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Not the Bauple I remember’: Councillor shares his concerns

        Premium Content ‘Not the Bauple I remember’: Councillor shares his concerns

        News The Bauple of today is not the Bauple Councillor Denis Chapman remembers growing up.

        • 29th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        Debutantes celebrate big night in Maryborough

        Premium Content Debutantes celebrate big night in Maryborough

        News St Mary’s Debutante Ball was held at Maryborough City Hall on Saturday

        • 29th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        Police issue warning after car break-ins increase

        Premium Content Police issue warning after car break-ins increase

        News People are being reminded to lock and secure their vehicles

        • 29th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        Items stolen from Fraser Coast storage facility

        Premium Content Items stolen from Fraser Coast storage facility

        News Police are investigating a break and enter at Howard that happened between March 19...

        • 29th Mar 2021 5:00 AM