GIFT OF GIVING: Blue Care Masters Lodge Aged Care Facility's Latisha Chong, Dani Gutierrez, Caren Gibbs and Tracey Beach are seeking Christmas decorations to create a Christmas Wonderland for residents.
GIFT OF GIVING: Blue Care Masters Lodge Aged Care Facility's Latisha Chong, Dani Gutierrez, Caren Gibbs and Tracey Beach are seeking Christmas decorations to create a Christmas Wonderland for residents. Jodie Callcott
Community

Community needed to create magic

Jodie Callcott
by
8th Nov 2018 11:55 AM

DIVERSIONAL therapist Tracey Beach and the tight-knit team at Blue Care Masters Lodge Aged Care Facility are on a mission to create a Christmas wonderland for their residents.

To achieve the magic of Christmas, Mrs Beach has called on the community for decorations donations.

She said the idea sprouted after a few of the residents made comments about Christmas displays at the local shopping centre and the "wow factor" it generated.

"We want to encourage all residents, their families and friends and the local community to rally together to make it possible and to turn this place into a wow factor," Mrs Beach said.

"Because not everyone gets to go out, not everyone gets to go on the bus to see the lights, so not everyone can experience the magic that Hervey Bay has to offer, so we want to bring the magic here."

<< CLICK HERE TO READ MORE COMMUNITY NEWS >>

Mrs Beach said they hoped for larger decorations to fill the space in the main lounge area and Christmas lights to build a display in the court yard.

"We want to create an area where we can get some beautiful photos of our residents," she said.

"We're doing a working bee on November 24 from 9am-12pm for anyone who wants to help us put everything together.

"We'd love children to get involved in the program, especially grandchildren.

"It's the time of the year that residents love watching them put the decorations up, it's just something very special to them.

"We're just grateful for any help we can get."

Donations can be dropped at reception, 33 Jensen Dr, Urraween.

