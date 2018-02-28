Menu
Community outraged after 63-year-old kicked and robbed

28th Feb 2018 1:15 PM

THE community was left outraged after a 63-year-old woman was kicked in the chest, knocked to the ground and robbed in Hervey Bay.

The woman was leaving a senior citizens club on Totness Street when she was approached in a car park by two men on Tuesday night.

One of the men kicked the woman to the chest causing her to fall to the ground.

Jason Sladok: "Yet another attack on the elderly (though not alone, many attacks on innocent people in the region)."

"Will the federal ministers please explain how the cashless welfare card will address this?"

Cheryl Estreich: "I was abused at the ATM last Tuesday by a guy who was using the other ATM at the time."

"He and his friends waiting in the car were all high as on something.

"I left as fast as I could and hoped they didn't follow, thankfully they didn't.

"I'm only withdrawing from shopping centres from now on, can't trust anyone anywhere now."

Terry Friedrich: "Until there is some accountability for peoples actions this behaviour will continue."

"Regardless of all the excuses, enough is enough, jail time warranted."

Gordon Pittard: "Hervey Bay is not safe any more, these people pick on the elderly."

Patricia Hardy: "Scum...what if it was their mum or grandma?"

Dianne Ackary: "One of the men?"

"No real man would do that...one of the scum."

Paul Mckenzie: "As usual they will get a slap on the wrist and called naughty boys, case dismissed."

