Community outraged after daylight bashing of grandma

Jill Baker - bashed and robbed on her way to the shops in Hervey Bay.

RESIDENTS were left outraged following the recent daylight bashing of a Fraser Coast grandma battling cancer.

Jill Baker, 69, was walking to the bank when she was allegedly confronted by a group of teens in Freshwater St on May 22.

She was allegedly pushed to the ground and her bag snatched before the group fled.

Strangers, who discovered her lying on the ground, came to her aid.

Chronicle reader Glenys Reid is afraid this type of crime will increase if and when the controversial cashless debit card is introduced.

"The aged will be the most vulnerable to these cowards," Glenys said.

Denise Foulston described the low act as inexcusable.

Jen Hawes would like to see harsher penalties for crimes like this.

Chronicle reader Shirley Ellingworth believes everyone in the community deserves to feel safe.

Rhonda Tearle would like to see some respect for our elders.

"Obviously the person that did this has no regard for people or property.. and no respect for our elders," she said.

Join the discussion and have your say below.