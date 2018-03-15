Community outraged over decision to let violent man free

THE decision to let a former Hervey Bay man go free after he made threats to decapitate a woman and drop her off a balcony have been met with outrage by the Fraser Coast community.

Alexander Kenneth McIntyre walked free from court after pleading guilty to two assault charges.

McIntyre, 30, became enraged during a drug relapse when the woman apparently received a text message.

On Tuesday, Brisbane District Court heard McIntyre pushed her onto a balcony.

Holding back her neck, he threatened to throw her over.

McIntyre was given nine months' jail, wholly suspended, operational for two years.

For contravening a domestic violence order, he got two years' probation.

McIntyre said he'd agree to take any rehab courses or counselling if ordered to.

On the Chronicle's Facebook page, readers were angry that the man had not received any jail time.

"And this is the reason domestic violence is so bad," Lisa Unterrheiner said.

Neville Davies said the justice system had let down the woman, the police who arrested the man and the general public.

Rose Maree Batkin described the justice system as "pathetic".

On the post, Tina Louise and Gary Mac said judges needed to be held accountable for their decisions.

Cindy Allen said the justice system was amazing for the criminals.

"Shame about the victims," she said.

Carolyn Joyce questioned the judicial system as well.

She said perpetrators like McIntyre needed to be put away where they couldn't hurt anyone.