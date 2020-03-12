Community panel to help pave way for bypass success

A COMMUNITY panel will be put together to help Tiaro reinvent itself when the Bruce Highway bypasses the town.

Yesterday the Fraser Coast Regional Council endorsed the Terms of Reference for the Tiaro Community Working Group and its community members.

The panel will include 17 members who will provide feedback on draft designs of the bypass, among other tasks to help the township continue to thrive.

The council and the Department of Transport and Main Roads will employ an independent facilitator to lead workshops to help the working group prepare the plan.

The members were selected from expressions of interest lodged by Tiaro residents.

It is proposed that the group will be established in mid-March and start work in April.

The bypass, which was announced in 2019, will address flooding, safety and congestion concerns, reduce the cost of future upgrades to accommodate traffic growth and remove heavy vehicles from Tiaro which would improve safety and liveability for residents.

Other options included upgrading the existing highway, but it was decided the bypass represented better value for money.

The Working Group was to have two representatives from the Tiaro Chamber of Commerce; seven from business operators and owners and six representing the community and residents.

The council received 17 expressions of interest to be a part of the Community Group.

After reviewing the nominations it was decided that all 17 nominees would be invited to be a part of the Working Group.