Community raises $900 for toddler's funeral

THE community has come together to help the family of a toddler who drowned on October 6, with $900 being donated towards his funeral so far.



Blair Rodgers and Stacy Sharrad lost their 18-month-old son Phoenix after he drowned in a pool at Craignish.



Dozens of people have gotten behind a Go Fund Me Page aimed at helping the family with the toddler's funeral costs, with a goal set of $2000.



The campaign has been shared on Facebook more than 205 times.



To make a donation to the cause, head to gofundme.com.



