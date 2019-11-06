Menu
Senator Anthony Chrisholm at the cashless card welfare forum.
News

Community raises issues about cashless card in forum

Jessica Lamb
5th Nov 2019 4:26 PM
NEGATIVE effects on mental health, more clarification in the opt-out process and affordability of living were some of the issues brought up in the Cashless Card community forum.

About 20 people attended the session held at the Mantra Hervey Bay yesterday.

"It feels like it robs you of something as a human being," one woman said while sharing her story.

Another woman asked if there were statistics to show crime rates did drop in the trial.

A man said he hoped the trial end date was respected so people "had a light at the end of the tunnel".

Others said there was a lack of support for card holders.

"There is nowhere for people to go and cry and seek help when they are not coping on the card," a woman said.

Another woman told of people deliberately not activating the card on principle.

"We have all been branded like drug addicts, some of us have part-time jobs, are on disability pensions etc and the reaction is 'go get a job you bludger'," she said.

