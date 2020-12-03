Community raises thousands to help family of crash victim

MORE than $4600 has been raised for the family of a Fraser Coast graduate who was critically injured in a crash last month.

Sharlene Urosevic, from Burrum River, was a passenger in the crash that happened at Iveragh.

The 18-year-old Riverside Christian College graduate was taken to hospital in Gladstone before being transferred to Brisbane Royal and Women’s Hospital.

A Go Fund Me page, started by Natasha Smith, aims to support her family while they remain by Sharlene’s side, with a target of $10,000.

“The family has let me know that there are many people who have been seeking to help support them during this time,” Ms Smith wrote in the post.

“My hope is that this page will allow for a meaningful way to do that, where we can show our love and support, while assisting with costs and regular household bills to give them one less thing to worry about during this most difficult time.”

To make a donation, click here.