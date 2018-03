THE community has raised $1000 to help a Tinana man who was left a paraplegic after a serious crash last year.



Ian Weis, 74, will need a modified vehicle and an automatic door at his home if he is to live independently when he returns to the Fraser Coast.



His family is hoping to raise $50,000 to assist him.



More than $800 has been raised since his story was shared in the Chronicle.

If you want to make a donation, click here.