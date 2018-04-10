Community reacts: Cr Seymour “actively considering" run for top job

With nominations for the upcoming by-election closing next Tuesday, Fraser Coast Acting Mayor George Seymour is holding his cards close to his chest.

Cr Seymour has told the Chronicle he is "very actively considering" if he will go for the top job and will "certainly" make a statement before nominations close.

The community has reacted to the news on Facebook sharing their thoughts of the upcoming by-election.

Kerry Downs: "Can't we just change the rules so Bruce Saunders can be Mayor and MP?"

Solo Chaco: "If these people are serious and want to run for mayor in the elections, they would have to resign from their position now."

Ian Coy: "Make it fair and let the people vote."

Christine Hogan: "Interesting...nominations close next Tuesday...Loft's Judicial Review hearing...next Tuesday. Bet there will be some potential mayoral candidates flying very close to the wind on this given day."

Lawrence Wyvill: "He the only one that should be running..."

Steve Kaminski: "Of course he will. He hasn't stopped posting videos of himself on fb since Loft was ousted."

Gus Warde: "I thought he may sit it out this time as it's not for a full term. Is it?"

Bradley James Martin: "Renew the entire council."

On our website, one user, from Urangan said: "It seems no one wants to be Mayor. Why? Terrible job? Do we need a revaluation of what Local government requirements are, job descriptions for particular jobs. A total differentiation between expertise and local are. All prospective applicants fully and completely assessed by group that is competent, experienced, not lied to a political party or funded, manipulated by corporation or Any financial interest not assessed by committee. Committee must be totally honest, complete integrity and signed off by ICAC."