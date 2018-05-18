Community reacts: Mum slams Maccas

Mcdonald's has been slammed by an incensed mother for not cutting up grapes contained in children's Happy Meal fruit bags.

The mum wrote: "Got the DC [dear child] a happy meal at the weekend and got a bag of fruit with it. I was genuinely shocked that the grapes weren't cut up.

"Surely a meal specifically for children should have the grapes cut up? "Am I being unreasonable to send an email asking why the hell they have such a well known chocking [sic] risk being sold to thousands of small children?"

The Fraser Coast Community have shared their thoughts on Facebook.

Donna Hosken: "For crying out loud cotton wool society if she wanted the fruit bag for her child cut them herself better yet don't buy the things... lazy parents passing the buck."

Abbey Esther Vincent-York: "You don't go to maccas for a salad, cause you don't go to a brothel for a hug. If she is that serious she should keep a little cutlery kit in the car or ask for a plastic knife to cut them up herself."

Christie Williams: "Really grow up, what next do you want them to peel them too, how much more does the price have to go up course the grape are not cut like really don't buy junk food and make you own instead of having a sook."

Gus Warde: "These are not made to order are they? I can just imagine the condition a cut grape would be in a factory packed fruit bag The apple slices are treated with calcium ascorbate which apparently will prevent browning for about 21 days." Brooke Riley: "Lazy woman needs to cut her own apples and grapes up."

Tris Robertson: "Get a life woman! We have teeth for a reason!"

Roslyn Macdonald: "Whole grapes are known to be a chocking hazard in children ... Just say'in ..."

Sharyn Bee: "Is she for real."

Shirley Ellingworth: "Then do them yourself at home."

Robyn Gross: "Surely this is a joke."