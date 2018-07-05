Community remembers former Hervey Bay mayor

BILL Brennan will be remembered as a man passionate about his family, his community and his work.

The former Hervey Bay mayor passed away peacefully on the morning of June 27 and was farewelled by family and friends at a private service earlier this month.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Greta, and their four children Leanne, Jan, Kevin and Michael.

William 'Bill' Francis Brennan was born in 1931 in Victoria during the height of the Great Depression.

It was his birth during this time which his family believed shaped him into a hard working and determined man.

He had two brothers, Keith and John and grew up with his mother, a teacher, and father who was a farmer and was educated at a small one teacher school.

From an early age, Bill knew the meaning of hard work.

He left his family's farm in his early 20s where he went to work as a shearer.

His passion for hard work and building lead him to his business partnership with Glen Foster to create the successful business, Brennan and Foster in the 1950s.

The business became so big, the duo were forced to split the business in two - Foster took the building side and Bill took the transport side where he later created Brennans (Horsham) pty ltd.

It was during this stint when he met his wife, Greta in the late 70s.

The couple worked in the road transport industry for a number of years and the longer they were together, the more their love blossomed.

Greta quickly learned of his interest in Federal and State politics, however said he had no intention of running in parliament.

Before they met, Bill already had two daughters and Greta had two sons.

In 1981 their family became whole when Greta and Bill married and moved to Hervey Bay. Shortly after their marriage, Bill decided to retire which lasted six months until he became bored and decided to buy a property and start property development.

Community markets at the Hervey Bay Community Centre - Bill Brennan with his fresh lettuces. Alistair Brightman

He sold his transport business and developed Ocean Park Estate in Dundowran which later became Dundowran Beach.

For most in Hervey Bay, Bill will be remembered as an active member of the community, joining multiple groups and having his say on town changes. He was the chairman of the Wide Bay Burnett Electricity Board for eight years and was on the board of the local fire brigade.

However it was in 1997 when Bill decided to put his passion for the town further into action and ran for mayor.

Bill was successful in his mission and held his position for three years.

Greta said his drive to become mayor came from concerns the town would have difficulty sourcing enough water as it continued to grow.

"He was also concerned about the cost of rates being imposed on the people," she said.

"He set about solving the issues which needed to be solved and ensuring Hervey Bay continued to grow but did not outgrow itself too quickly.

"He didn't want it to cost the ratepayers as the town grew."

After his mayoral role came to an end in 2000, Bill's passion turned to hydroponics.

"He pioneered the technique of growing lettuce in the tropics using chilled water," Greta said.

"It's difficult to grow lettuce here in the summer because they need a certain temperature range in their roots."

He was often seen at the community markets selling his freshly sourced lettuces.

His involvement in hydroponics ended about 12 months before he died but his interest continued long after.

When reflecting on their life together, Greta remembered the fiercely independent and intelligent man she married.

"Bill had an enquiring mind and never lost interest in learning things," she said.

"He was extremely dedicated to what he was doing and did a lot for other people."

It was these qualities which attracted Greta to Bill all those years ago.

The qualities of Bill which Greta said she would always cherish was what a loving husband and devoted father Bill was.