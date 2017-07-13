Community to the rescue after car windscreen is smashed

Mandy Stollberg's windscreen was smashed by a beer bottle, but the community has come to the rescue.

A MARYBOROUGH mum has been left amazed by the generosity of the community after her windscreen was smashed by a beer bottle.

The incident happened in the car park of a local supermarket while Mandy Stollberg was at work.

Ms Stollberg posted to Facebook's Maryborough Community page, sharing her frustration over the damage caused to her car.

Ms Stollberg's daughter is blind in her right eye and needs contact lenses every six months.

The family also has a loved one ill in Hervey Bay Hospital, with the broken windscreen adding to their worries.

"Every cent does count," she said.

With her husband currently between jobs, her family counts on her pay check to provide for them and Ms Stollberg said thanks to the damage, she would have to spend her pay to replace it.

That was until the Fraser Coast community came to the rescue.

Offers of donations were soon pouring in on the post and Ms Stollberg said it was extremely heartening and overwhelming that the community wanted to help her and her family.

Now her daughter won't have to wait for her contacts.

Meanwhile Hervey Bay Mobile Windscreens also got on board, dropping the price of repair to help ensure Ms Stollberg would soon be back on the road.

Her windscreen will be repaired tomorrow.

Ms Stollberg said she had filed a report with police and was hoping whoever caused the damage would be caught.

She said she had noticed that people in Maryborough would give generously to those in need.

"I hope to pay it back in whatever way I can," she said.