Community retail space promoting entrepreneurs on the way

A COMMUNITY run shop dedicated to promoting local businesses, organisations and talent - that's what the Wandering Teapot is going to be.

The unique retail space is scheduled to open inside Stockland Hervey Bay in September.

It will feature a display of cubes - each sort of like its own shelf - with each to be rented out to be used for promotion by groups and individuals.

Once occupied by social enterprises and local entrepreneurs, the cubes will resemble a life-sized noticeboard.

Fundraising towards the Community Cubed by Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre is underway, hoping to hit a target goal of $43,000.

Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre CEO Tanya Stevenson said the there will be 80 cubes, ranging in size to cater for different types of displays.

There will be an interview process to secure a spot, with successful applicants to also receive mentorship and business support.

"The aim is to to help people become self-sustainable and help them grow their businesses," Ms Stevenson said.

"Rather than setting-up a pop up shop, you could instead rent a cube which would be much cheaper.

"There will be some larger cubes available to cater to products, for example if someone is selling clothes."

People will be hired to run the Wandering Teapot as well.

The plan is for the Wandering Teapot to also be the host location of seminars, events and networking.

A crowd funding page has also been set-up, which can be found here.