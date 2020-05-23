Community Rugby League await ‘Return to play’ protocols

L EAGUE: The potential return date for rugby league in the Wide Bay region will be a lot clearer by the end of the month.

QRL regions will lead a ­process next week with key stakeholders to assess and provide feedback on the proposed return-to-play protocols. This will include consultation with all leagues as well as "sample" clubs and associations from throughout the state.

QRL regional general manager Glenn Ottaway said the review process would be a critical step forward in the ongoing quest to reboot community rugby league in 2020.

"The importance of this process is to ensure our volunteers are aware of the requirements and can hold some initial discussions with their members on any risks associated with the return of rugby league," Ottaway said.

"This will in turn give us an indication on the number of leagues who believe they have the capacity to facilitate a practical and safe return to training and competition for their members."

Bundaberg Rugby League chairman Mike Ireland is awaiting further information from the QRL before a decision is be made on the season.

"Under the present guidelines it would not be viable," Ireland said.

The league was involved in a teleconference yesterday afternoon and will receive further information at a Central Division meeting next week.

"We just have to understand the requirements before a decision can be made," ­Ireland said.

A detailed handbook for clubs, leagues and associations will be submitted for approval by the QRL Board next Friday, prior to public release.