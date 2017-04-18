SHATTERED: Community mourns after double fatality

The Brisbane and Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopters have airlift a boy, man and a woman from a fatal crash on the Bruce Highway near Tiaro.

THE community has shared their support after after a horror double fatality on the Bruce Highway between Gympie and Maryborough.

Emergency services were called to the multi-vehicle collision 6km north of Tiaro about 3.10pm on Monday.

Police confirmed two people were killed. Another was seriously injured.

The community has shared condolences to not only the families and friends of those involved in the crash but also to the emergency service workers and rescue crews who were called to the scene.

Kris Herron said it was sad for the families involved and the emergency workers as well.

Millisa Solly offered condolences to the family/families involved in the tragedy.

The Bruce Highway was closed in both directions and reopened at 8:40pm on Monday.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Crash investigators at the scene of a double fatality on the Bruce Highway two kilometres north of Tiaro. Alistair Brightman

"What a terrible way to finish of the Easter holidays," she said.

"I worry so much when my family and friends travel over the holidays, everyone is in a hurry, we all need to slow down, think and be careful," she said.

Sheree Pool lives just down the road from where the tragedy happened.

"Could hear sirens going past for a good hour...helicopter flew over too," she said.