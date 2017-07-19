Community share well wishes for Dan and Steph

FOUR years after they shot to fame on cooking show My Kitchen Rules, Dan and Steph Mulheron are selling their popular cafe.

Eat at Dan and Steph's, on the Esplanade, is now on the market for $200,000.

Graham N Colleen Roberts: All the best Dan and Steph on your new adventures. Thanks for sharing your passion for food to us all. Your famous sausages and sauces will be missed by many. Your demonstrations around the area were fantastic and thoroughly enjoyed. Once again Thanks for everything and enjoy your beautiful family.

Jacqueline Green: Good Luck Dan and Steph! It's great to see cafe culture open the doors in Hervey Bay and make great use of the Esplanade and assets that are there. Look forward to reading about your new adventure!



Melissa Thomas: I went there with my son in May this year. The food was awesome, my son loved the cold pressed coffee. Good luck guys!!

Tracey Jeffery: Gees didn't see that coming. All the very best to them.



Sally Kay: Will miss my amazing healthy breakfasts and coffee at Eat. Good luck in the future.

Kim Howson: I wish you both all the best but I'm very sad you're moving on.



Santa Bella Green: All the best for the future, had some lovely meals at your cafe.



Shaz Thorndike: Noooooooooooooooo!

Christoford Anderson: All the best



Shelley Hope: Can't wait to see what's in store for your future xxx



Judy Haley: Best of luck to you both!



Narine Booth: Good job !life is too short Dan and stef go enjoy it.



Sally Cripps: Good luck with the next step of your journey!!



Angie Duque Cervantes: Your yummy home-made sausages will be surely missed.



Denise Gorton: Its a shame that you's won't be there in November.



Shirley Ellingworth: Good luck to you all whatever you do.



Melissa Hoskin: Nooooooo. This makes me so sad!



Bev McClelland All the very best on your new adventures.



Rita Reid: Good luck for the future.



Share your well wishes on Facebook or comment below.