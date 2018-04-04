Community speaks up about unemployment

A LOCAL couple has advertised a job paying $165 a day.

Ian and Sharon Brown placed the advertisement ten days ago that resulted in just a handful of responses and no successful applicants.

The couple were left disappointed and shocked and have said the lack of enquires is "slack".

Others around the community have also had their say regarding the job and unemployment around the Fraser Coast.

Kiwi Bay: "You've hit the nail on the head! Most 'unemployed/dsp' people don't WANT to work.

"Why should they when the level of welfare is so high that they're happy to sit on the beach all day, drink smoke and gamble at night.

"Work ethic? You're having a laugh aren't you?"

Lulu Campbell: "165 a day is good money if you're unemployed and looking for work Steve.

"I had to leave FC after 30 years due to lack of work. I would have done it."

Brian D Branch: "Low wage that requires own transport out there; when Centrelink DSP etc recipients get slightly over $900 a fortnight, tax free, plus rent assistance (up to $135 fn), free dental, etc.

"And easier jobs get higher wages. Plus there's zero possibility of skill or job progression. It's strange that more demanding jobs have lower wages than less demanding jobs.

"I don't like how the system works, but this is the reality of the system.

"The cream of the employment crop tend to have jobs, as a general rule, so would not want to go backwards.

"Plus employers unfortunately typecast potential employees based on their previous jobs (I know this from experience). And some people did apply."

Lawrence Wyvill: "It doesn't say hours or if you need your own ABN or anything or if you need to pay for your own fuel to drive there and back and only has the support of a liberal mp who gives has own boohoo story about his life which no one cares about Llew O'Brien.

"It's a joke time have changed things cost more than they did are they paying tax and super for the person this sounds like a con job.

"Five days a week or 6 at five days a week you get $880 then if you have to pay your own tax super and fuel you be left with about $456 then pay for rent and food and if you have kids you need someone to pick up your kids from school and look after them until you get home which is not free so you would need to pay for that as well leaving you with nothing if not costing you more money than it is to do this job.

"This is not a opportunity or a real job sounds more like slave labour and going backwards not forward see what the liberal government wants us to do."

Darlene Lothian: "People like to complain about no work & no money but aren't willing to get off butts to do whatever job is available."

Jennifer Dennis: "Gee i would do it if i was a bit fitter and younger.

"Its call giving another person a helping hand."

