Sports gear giveaway - Cameron Hanrahan from Soar Football Academy is giving away approximately $2500 worth of sports equipment. Photo: Cody Fox
Sport

COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Academy donates to frontline workers

BRENDAN BOWERS
4th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
FOOTBALL: Soar Academy is a local organisation who believes in giving back to the community.

The private football coaching academy aim to provide players with practical footballing skills while encouraging a strong work ethic and determination to succeed.

For the academy it is about practising what you preach.

Director and coach Cameron Hanrahan is offering a give away of sporting items for essential service staff who are working hard for the Fraser Coast community.

"I think it is important we recognise and give back to the people working hard for us," he said.

He has restricted the giveaway to the following occupations.

* shopping centre staff

* nurses

* doctors

* paramedics

* teachers

* fire fighters

Using the Rebel Sport community give back points the academy have received Hanrahan has secured a number of sporting items to hand out to deserving recipients.

These items include a trampoline, bocce badminton sets and football equipment.

To nominate a deserving person you need to write in 25 words or less on why that person deserves some good will.

Nominations need to be sent to the Soar Football Academy e-mail address at: soarfootballacademy@outlook.com

A random draw will be conducted on Friday April 10 and will be live-streamed on the Roar Academy Facebook page.

A special prize will be announced for the person nominating the winner of the trampoline.

