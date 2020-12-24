Community spirit brightens woman’s Christmas cancer hell

Imogene Paizlee just underwent a double mastectomy and residents of the Fraser Coast have rallied behind her to ensure she gets a good meal on Christmas. Picture: Supplied

Imogene Paizlee just underwent a double mastectomy and residents of the Fraser Coast have rallied behind her to ensure she gets a good meal on Christmas. Picture: Supplied

A Granville woman, who just had a double mastectomy has received an outpouring of community support, with some offering to bring her a plate of food on Christmas Day.

“Having no reproductive organs and now losing my breasts mean I’m no longer a woman,” Imogene Paizlee said, with tears in her eyes.

The mum-of-two has suffered more than her fair share of health battles over the years.

Starting when she was 17 until she was 28, she was having surgery at least twice a year to laser away tissue and cysts around her ovaries.

She experienced severe polycystic ovaries, endometriosis and cervical intraepithelial neoplasia 1 and 2.

Feeding the 500: Church charity pulls off Christmas miracle

Ms Paizlee was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2013 and underwent a hysterectomy in 2014, when they had to remove her right ovary because they found it was diseased with ovarian cancer.

And years later, the same with her left.

In 2019 she had surgery on “one of the worst prolapses” her doctors had ever seen.

“It was due to everything that I had done and been through,” Ms Paizlee said.

“That surgery ended me up in a wheelchair and hydrotherapy.

“I was determined as ever to not stay in the wheelchair and was using a cane by June this year.”

Imogene Paizlee just underwent a double mastectomy and residents of the Fraser Coast have rallied behind her to ensure she gets a good meal on Christmas. Picture: Supplied

When she found a lump in her breasts she knew she would have to remove the last thing that made her feel like a woman.

“I saw a genealogist a few years ago and found out I had inherited a mutation in the BRCA2 gene, (so) they said we need to remove them (her breasts) before something happens and gave me the date April 16, 2020,” Ms Paizlee said.

After her initial surgery was cancelled due to the pandemic, she finally had her surgery on December 10 – a double mastectomy.

IN MEMORIAM: Coast community leaders lost this year

Being just weeks before Christmas Ms Paizlee didn’t know if she’d be home for the special day.

And she’d spent so much on travel to and from hospital, appointments, she didn’t have enough to get her through.

Ms Paizlee was able to come home on December 21, three days before Christmas.

And the lovely spirit of the Fraser Coast community will ensure she doesn’t go without this Christmas.

“There’s been so many well wishes, shares, messages of support,” she said.

“People wanting to bathe, play and walk my beautiful shepherd Loki; home cooked meals, pantry items, fresh fruit and vegetables, baking, seafood … mowing my lawn.

“I am so emotional at the generosity shown to me through this.

“I felt so proud when I first got to see my chest.

“I’m a survivor even if I didn’t fully form cancer, the cells were changing.

“Ladies, listen to your bodies.”