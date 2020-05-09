Community spirit drives local business owners

Lynn Jones of the Kiwi Shop and Pet Supplies working with the community during the pandemic.

THE well-worn phrase "when the going gets tough, the tough get going" certainly applies to Keith and Lynn Jones of the Kiwi Shop and Pet Supplies in Hervey Bay.

The respected long-term business owners have embraced the community as they attempt to keep their business trading during the pandemic.

"The first two weeks were really tough, and it was devastating to see businesses and the community shutting down," Lynn said.

Their own business spiked during that time with people searching for toilet paper and hand sanitiser but slowed as the shutdown continued.

It has not stopped their desire to help the community while they strive to keep the business afloat.

"We really focus on our regulars and providing outstanding customer service," she said.

This has been evident through the shop assisting elderly clients by arranging home delivery for those stuck at home.

With a large percentage of their business on the wholesale side, they have attempted to ramp up retail efforts while they await the return of industries they normally supply.

They have raised more than $400 to help in preparing hampers.

They are also offering a 10 per cent discount store-wide to anyone living on a reduced income caused by the pandemic.