Community sport may be the biggest coronavirus victim

OPINION: The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed many victims during the past few months.

Some victims have caught the virus and many others have been affected by the flow-on effects as the economy and community shut down.

The effects of this virus will be felt for many years as the world attempts to return to life BV (before virus).

One area that I have concerns may never fully recover is community sport.

Members young and old engage in many different sporting activities during the week or weekend and they have been put on hold since the community lockdown.

As a write this, sports administrators are planning how they may be able to resume winter sports in some form as they work through the government guidelines.

Several sports or organisations have already cancelled seasons and others seriously consider following suit.

Numbers in regional sport have been in decline for years and this may be another reason sports or clubs may not recover.

Over the past few years on the Fraser Coast we have had rugby league, AFL, football (soccer) clubs and other sports withdraw from local competitions due to player numbers.

The sport shutdown has only been a few months but it has shown people you can find alternatives to sport and this may become the new norm.

I have spoken to many sports volunteers over the past few months who are relishing the break from committing to their clubs or sport, while others are concerned that new guidelines will require extra volunteer numbers.

This is an area all sports are struggling with already.

I know you will always have your passionate, rusted-on people who will play their sport at any opportunity.

My concern is that there may not be enough others who believe the cost, time and effort is worth it.