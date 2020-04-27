Menu
Hervey Bay Netball - One of many sports awaiting the return of competition, Breakaways - Tess Verbeek.
Opinion

Community sport waiting for the go ahead to start the season

BRENDAN BOWERS
27th Apr 2020 4:30 PM
OPINION: Community sports are hoping that the recent announcement by the Queensland Government of the relaxation of some of the coronavirus restrictions may flow on to them.

Local sports have been suspended across the nation as communities battle the pandemic.

Community sporting groups continue to follow the guidelines and restrictions placed on their sports with hopes an announcement they can get back into action might be made soon.

After speaking with several local sporting administrators during the past few days, most are confident announcements will be made in the next few weeks to allow some type of timeline for a return to action.

This pandemic has highlighted the physical and social impact sport has on all communities and the importance it plays in people's day-to-day lives.

People from all sports have mentioned to me that they can't wait for sport to return.

The loss of socialisation and group exercise has affected them in ways they did not think it would.

I am sure that when community sport does return it will be different to what we are used to.

Health guidelines and cleaning regimes will have been updated to ensure sports and clubs protect their members the best they can from contracting the coronavirus.

Rules and game times may need to change to adjust but I am sure clubs and sports will do whatever is required to get the community back playing .

When local sport returns it will boost the mood of the community and create an appreciation for the role sport plays in our lives.

I, for one, cannot wait.

