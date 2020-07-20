Community supports man after he loses everything in fire

THE Boyne Valley Community has been left in shock after an old Nagoorin post office was burnt to the ground over the weekend.

On Friday night, five fire crews from Boyne Valley, Calliope, Miriam Vale and Gladstone battled a blaze which destroyed a house that was once the town's old post office and telephone exchange.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the blaze was allegedly caused by a log stove fire inside the house.

Thankfully the man who lived there, Dylan, was at his aunt and uncle's house for dinner at the time.

A family spokesman said the Boyne Valley community had offered Dylan support during this time.

"Dylan is a hard working bloke and he would like to just get on his life," the spokesman said.

"I think he's quite embarrassed by the amount of help he's received but that's just what the community does."

On a Boyne Valley Community Facebook page, residents shared their fond memories of the house.

Helen Watson said the post office was often the place for toast and tea after dances.

"Three babies were brought home to the post office. Lots of parties, cups of tea with all the oldies out the front of the post office," she said.

Kim Maree Lester added: "So many great memories. Sad day for you."

Dylan's aunt, Teresa Smith, has started up a GoFundMe to help Dylan start over after he lost everything in the fire.

"(Dylan) has always been an active member of our community and is always the first one to lend a hand," the post said.

"We are trying to raise funds to help him start over for furniture, household goods."

"He is very humble man, and like any man doesn't want to ask for help but in this circumstance any help would be very much appreciated."

So far more than $1485 has been raised.

If you would like to help Dylan, click here to donate.

