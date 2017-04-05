Community thinks lighting up Scarness Beach is bright idea

LIGHT IT UP: Cr Denis Chapman displays the proposed area for the Scarness beach lights, which would cover an area of 300m of the foreshore.

OUR Facebook community is all for Fraser Coast Regional Council's proposal to light up Scarness Beach.

The introduction of six LED floodlights along 300m of the beach will go before the council next week, with the covered area extending from the area just west of the Scarness jetty to Enzo's on the Beach.

We asked Chronicle readers to share their thoughts on the idea and while some think it will help with security in the area, others believe it will attract more families to the area.

One reader suggested more security cameras were needed before lights.

Jason Weston thinks nothing beats lighting up the beach.

Chronicle reader Tim Gaffel believes is looks pretty good at Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast so why not bring it to the Fraser Coast.

Veronica Copeland thinks council should light up the whole Esplanade.

"Don't neglect the Urangan end," she said.

Jason Sladok believes increased security monitoring along the Esplanade and lighting up the actual walking areas would help decrease crime.

He voiced potential environmental concerns.

"Isnt there a reason why coastal areas don't use white lights along foreshore roads/areas? Something to do with attracting turtles during times of laying? Don't know if there is truth in it but something I have heard or read in my travels," he said.

Mitchell Alexander is all for the idea.

"Go to Mooloolaba esplanade and see how many people are using the beach and park in the evening. The place is alive all day," he said.

Christine Hogan would like to see more Esplanade surveillance cameras instead of lights to help cut back on business robberies and crime in the area.

"And as to flood lighting...in overseas Asian countries the much softer fairy lights filtered through the trees have proven to be the far better tourist drawcard," she said.

Juanita Howard loves the idea because she thinks it would attract more families making use of the facilities at night.

Very few of those who commented were against the idea.

