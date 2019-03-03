Community, tourists react to another dingo attack

FRASER Island residents have had a mixed reaction to the dingo attack on a 10-year-old boy on Thursday night.

Some want aggressive dingoes euthanised but others like local of 15 years Bree Jashin, who have seen the issue of human interactions with dingoes and their environment develop over time, believe that is not an "appropriate" response.

"It's definitely gotten worse and it's a very complex issue," she said.

"It's a terrible thing to have happened and unless the French tourists write out a step by step recount we won't know exactly what happened because we weren't there.

"In my experience tourists who come here are generationally urban and do not know how to modify their behaviour to be around wild animals.

"There is a big onus on people avoiding the beach at dawn and dusk and making sure their children are within an arm's reach.

"Unfortunately, not everyone is getting the message."

Dingoes had not even crossed Richard Shaylor's mind before he heard an ambulance tearing down the beach on Thursday evening.

London tourist Richard Shayler who was camping near where the incident occurred on Fraser Island. Alistair Brightman

The British tourist had been camping with three others just down the beach from where the terrifying attack happened.

"We heard the chopper landing and taking off so we knew something had happened," he said.

"A ranger came over to warn us that there were two dingoes on the prowl and people had been bitten. He gave us some tips and made sure we knew what to do.

"It was so strange because just as he came, two dingoes appeared out of nowhere. So we whacked big sticks on the ground to make noise and stood still and didn't take our eyes off them."

The English camping crew was approached two more times into the next morning.

"Lucky we had packed away all our food and rubbish but half-an-hour earlier and we would have all been eating breakfast," he said.

"We were here for three days and it was a fantastic experience apart from that. It's just a terrible thing to happen to that family."