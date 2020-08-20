Menu
Crime

Community volunteer’s behind-closed-doors outbursts

Carlie Walker
20th Aug 2020 3:30 AM
A DOMESTIC dispute that erupted between a husband and wife drew the attention of police.

The 38-year-old Granville man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to contravention of a domestic violence order and obstructing a police officer when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

The court heard the man became angry with his wife, telling police she wanted to be a "f**cking s**t who sleeps around".

Police told him to remain at the address, but he began to walk off, saying he was going to a shelter.

The court heard during the argument the man smashed his phone and removed a cord from the computer so his wife and their children couldn't use it.

The man had an intellectual disability and suffered anxiety, the court was told.

He volunteered at community groups.

The court heard the man and his wife had difficulties in their relationship.

When he walked away, he was trying to get away from the situation, which was a coping mechanism he had been taught by his counsellor, the court heard.

The man and his wife were now living apart.

He was fined $450 and no conviction was recorded.

