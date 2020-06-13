COMMUNITY’S BEST: State award for Maryborough hockey umpire

HOCKEY: There is a saying in sport that an umpire is doing well if the spectators are unaware of them during a match.

Maryborough hockey umpire Blake Kroning has turned that saying on its head after being acknowledged as the Hockey Queensland Association's Umpire of the Year.

Kroning was announced the winner online on Tuesday night.

His commitment to umpiring has been noticed at club, region and state levels of hockey.

The Maryborough and District Hockey Association umpire was pleasantly surprised by the win.

"I wasn't expecting to be nominated, let alone win," he said.

Kroning recognised the award as a great achievement for himself and the Maryborough club.

"I want to thank the Maryborough Hockey Association and my club," he said.

"I love giving back to those who have given me so much support and guidance."

The modest umpire/player said recognition of his achievements was not what drove him to do what he loved.

"I do it to help and develop others and assist in my own development as an umpire," Kroning said.

He is currently the Maryborough and district Men's umpire co-ordinator and is responsible for training umpires and allocating them each week.

Kroning is currently developing a program to enable the association to have a team of umpire mentors offering consistent and constructive support for young umpires.

He was glad to return to training on Thursday night and is looking forward to games returning next weekend.

"It will be good to be back," he said.