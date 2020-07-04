Menu
A select group of bbusinesses have been given a major concession on social distancing because they rely on high patronage to remain commercially viable.
Health

Companies given exemption on social distancing

by Jeremy Pierce
3rd Jul 2020 5:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOURISM and transport operators have been given a major concession in COVID-19 regulations as they are now allowed to carry 50 passengers and avoid rigid social distancing guidelines.

Queensland's Chief Health Officer on Friday signed off on amendments to existing plans which placed severe restrictions on the number of passengers tour coaches and cruise boats were allowed to carry.

Under the new guidelines, transport operators are allowed to carry 50 passengers provided they adhere to a COVID-safe checklist.

It is a major win for cruise boat operators in Far North Queensland who rely on high patronage to remain commercially viable.

Originally published as Companies given exemption on social distancing

coronavirus editors picks health

