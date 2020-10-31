Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Business

Company buys Bay retirement village in $13m spending spree

Carlie Walker
31st Oct 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A HERVEY Bay retirement village has been purchased by Eureka Holdings Group Ltd.

In a statement to the ASX, the company confirmed its purchase of two independent seniors' living villages in Cairns and Hervey Bay were now unconditional.

"Regulatory approval for the change in scheme operator for the Hervey Bay village, under the Retirement Villages Act, has been received," the announcement read.

Settlement of the two villages, comprising 123 units, is expected in November 2020.

In a previous announcement, a statement to the ASX said the 53 unit Hervey Bay village was currently operated as a mix of rental units and deferred management fee units.

"This acquisition gives Eureka a presence in the growing Hervey Bay retirement region and will allow Eureka to bolster its senior independent living rental offering over time.

"Total consideration for the acquisitions is $13 million and the villages will be earnings accretive from year one with no additional support overhead costs required.

"Payment of $2.5 million of the consideration will be deferred for two years from settlement."

The Chronicle has contacted Eureka Holdings Group to confirm which retirement village has been purchased.

More Stories

fcbusiness fraser coast hervey bay retirement village
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Fraser Coast will benefit from latest Bruce Hwy upgrades

        Premium Content How Fraser Coast will benefit from latest Bruce Hwy upgrades

        News More than $8 million will be spent on the upgrades

        Aerial photos reveal staggering spread of illegal campfire

        Premium Content Aerial photos reveal staggering spread of illegal campfire

        News The blaze was caused by an illegal campfire on Fraser Island

        NO FUNDS: MP says M’boro will lose train contract under LNP

        Premium Content NO FUNDS: MP says M’boro will lose train contract under LNP

        Politics No funding has been devoted to building trains in Maryborough