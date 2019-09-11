Menu
The family will get a large chunk of his pay until the date he was due to retire.
Company cops huge payout for sex death

by Jon Locket
11th Sep 2019 12:22 PM

A MARRIED engineer who died of a heart attack after having sex on a business trip was the victim of an industrial accident, a French court has ruled.

The bizarre decision means the company which employs the man - named only as Xavier X - will now have to pay years of compensation to his family.

The dead man was working in the Loiret region on behalf of his bosses at railway construction firm TSO when he hooked up with a local woman.

However, he was later found dead in his hotel room in Meung-sur-Loire shortly after the pair had romped, reports the Mail Online.

The French authorities stated the shock death should be classified as an "accident du travail" - which entitles his family to benefits from both the state and employer.

That means his dependants will receive a monthly payout of up to 80 per cent of his salary until his due retirement age.

After that TSO will still have to contribute towards his pension, reveals the report.

An earlier court ruled "a sexual encounter is an act of normal life like taking a shower or eating a meal" - a decision which was then upheld by the appeal court.

 

The company argued the act was adulterous.
The company argued the act was adulterous.

 

The company argued it couldn't be responsible for the man's death even though it occurred on a work trip because the heart attack was unrelated to the job he was there to do.

TSO also claimed the employee was not in the room organised by the company during the sexual act and that the encounter was adulterous.

But the court brushed these aside and said that an employee travelling for work remains the employer's responsibility, regardless of what the he does on and off work hours.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was republished with permission

