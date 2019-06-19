Compassion for grieving parents

HERE TO HELP: Compassionate Friends offer friendship and understanding to families following the death of a child.

ISOLATED and scared was how Toni Fay felt after losing her child.

She wants to open an avenue where people can talk, or not talk, about their grief journey and volunteered to start up Compassionate Friends.

"It is a support group for parents, grandparents or siblings who have lost a child that may be 40 years ago or four hours ago," Toni said.

"I feel it is something that our community needs.

"You hear everyday of accidents, and in our society grief is something that is not spoken about - something you have to keep really secret."

Toni was living in Cape York at the time when she lost her child.

"My daughter died in a car accident and the first we heard of it was when the police came around and told us she was dead," she said.

"It was like boop, gone - it was really difficult and very isolating.

"People would see me coming and just meld into a shop or go and get in their car because they didn't know what to say to me.

"It was such a big thing and it was scary."

She said no one expects to be arranging their child's funeral.

"The friends are there so you can talk about your grief journey - it is a very personal experience - everyone feels it different," she said.

"You can talk about your child in a supportive atmosphere.

"You can tell funny stories and we can all have a laugh or you can tell sad stories and we can all have a cry.

"It is all OK and you are not going to going to make anyone feel uncomfortable."

Toni said she was quite shy and found it difficult to talk in those situations.

"For me I might listen and not say anything for a long time," she said.

"You don't have to say anything but the opportunity is there or you can just listen to other people's stories.

"For me it is about turning a negative into something positive."

FAST FACTS

Compassionate Friends will meet at the Powerhouse, 554 Kent St, Maryborough every first Tuesday of each month from 7-8.30pm.

The first meeting will be held on July 2.

For more information phone Toni Fay on 0400 866 490 or visit compassionatefriendsqld.org.au.