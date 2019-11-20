COMPETITION: How you can win ride on Superboat

AN ADRENALINE-PUMPING ride on a Superboat awaits 10 lucky contestants when the competition comes to Hervey Bay this month.

People can visit the Fraser Coast Events Facebook competition page and simply tell us in 25 words or less which event on the Fraser Coast is their favourite and why and be in for a chance of winning a double pass.

Entries close November 20, with the winner announced on November 22.

People can also listen to Hits 101.9 Fraser Coast for a cue to call and win a double pass, while tickets can also be won through a shopping competition at Station Square in Maryborough.

The annual offshore championships are returning to Hervey Bay for the seventh time this year and locals can catch all the action on Hervey Bay’s foreshore during the last weekend in November.

“Superboats is an incredibly exciting and popular event – the Superboat boats can go as fast as 220 km an hour with Sports boats reaching speeds of up to 160km an hour,” Offshore Superboat Club secretary Paul Gibbs said.

All competition winners will be taken for their rides on Friday November 29 at the Urangan boat ramp, the day before the event officially starts.

Race 1 of the championships kick off on Saturday November 30, followed by a street parade along the esplanade to Main street from 3.30pm.

Race 2 will run the following day on Sunday December 1, with the winners going on to compete in the 2019 Australian Championships later this year.

Spectators can view all the action from the foreshore, with races running from the Beach House Hotel in Scarness towards Torquay jetty then out to sea, back towards Point Vernon, then back to Scarness jetty.