Competition tight for $10k builders grant

WITHIN weeks of Fraser Coast Council launching its latest building grant offer, more than 70 aspiring owners have applied.

Council launched the $10,000 grant in November and Councillor Denis Chapman said not all who applied met the criteria.

Three applications were cancelled, one did not comply, 30 are waiting for review, 21 compliant applications are waiting for approval and 17 are waiting for further documentation from applicants.

"Seeing so many people throughout the region taking up this offer is wonderful,” Cr Chapman said.

"What's particularly interesting is the bulk of applications are for areas outside of Hervey Bay.

"Areas include Aldershot, Bidwill, Booral, Burrum Heads, Craignish, Dundowran Beach, Dunmora, Eli Waters, Glenwood, Hervey Bay, Kawungan, Oakhurst, Pacific Haven and Pialba.”

The building grant is a part of the Australian Government's Building Better Regional Cities Funding Program and is one of 115 grants currently on offer.

"Thanks to the Federal government, this year we were able to extend the grant that was previously only available in Hervey Bay to cover all of the Fraser Coast,” Cr Chapman said.

"As well (as) helping many families own their own home, it also opens up more opportunities for property developers, real estate agents, suppliers, builders and tradesmen across the region.”

Applicants must be over 18 years of age and building a new home where the contract date is on or after July 1, 2017 or an owner builder who has received building approval on or after July 1, 2017.

For more information or to download an application form visit www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au or forms can be collected from Council Customer Service Centres.