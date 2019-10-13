Menu
Spectators gather around as paramedics work on a woman who was pulled from the water during the Coolangatta Gold. Picture: Supplied
News

Competitor pulled from water at Cooly Gold

by Lea Emery and Eliza Reilly
13th Oct 2019 1:19 PM
A WOMAN competing in the Coolangatta Gold endurance race this morning has been pulled from the water during the swim leg.

The woman, in her 20s, was swimming in the race just off Burleigh when she ran into trouble about 10.45am.

She was pulled from the water and taken to the beach at high speed by an IRB.

A spokeswoman from Surf Lifesaving Australia said the woman had told the water safety team she was feeling unwell.

"She was immediately bought back to shore but lost consciousness," the spokeswoman said.

"Resuscitation was required and she has since regained consciousness. She is being treated by the Surf Life Saving Australia medical team and Queensland Ambulance who have continued to monitor her."

The woman was conscious and breathing when paramedics arrived.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics rushed the woman to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Spectators gathered around the woman as paramedics worked.

