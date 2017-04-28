Complaints made about high mozzie numbers on Fraser Coast

A combination of high tides and recent rain has created perfect breeding grounds for mosquitoes on the Fraser Coast.

According to the Fraser Coast Regional Council, complaints about the pesky parasites have been made in the coastal areas of Maaroom and Dundowran, as well as further inland in Kawungan, Maryborough and Maryborough West.

Environment Portfolio Councillor David Lewis said mosquito numbers were high across the region.

"Even though it has been dry until now, high tides have provided lots of places for mosquitoes to breed," Cr Lewis said.

"The recent rain will provide more breeding sites. Numbers could start to climb next as the rain water stops flowing and the remaining pools and puddles become still."

The council vector control staff have surveyed possible breeding sites from Burrum Heads to Poona as well as further inland.

"The last treatment was on March 14 and 15 following high tides on March 11," the councillor said.

Residents are urged to help control mosquito numbers by getting rid of potential breeding sites around their homes.

"Homeowners should get rid of possible breeding places around their homes such as drip trays under pot plants, old tyres and containers or roof gutters," he said.

"If mosquitoes are breeding in your yard then they don't have to go far to bite you."

Although mozzie numbers are high in the region, the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has reported a drop in Ross River Fever numbers.

WBHHS Public Health Physician Dr Margaret Young said the number of reported cases had halved on the Fraser Coast compared to 2016.

So far this year, 30 cases of Ross River fever have been confirmed, compared to 68 during the same time frame last year.

Dr Young said during this time of year, health issues related to mozzies became more common.

"Mosquito-related infections have a seasonal pattern with an increase occurring over the summer/early autumn," Dr Young said.

"The number of notifications does fluctuate from year to year depending on rain patterns and human activity including mosquito control measures implemented by Local Government."