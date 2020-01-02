Menu
Ben Collingwood (president) Wide Bay Motor Complex - the complex gets the green light.
Complex continues to motor on

BRENDAN BOWERS
2nd Jan 2020 2:45 PM

WIDE Bay Motor Complex president Ben Collingwood is calling for new faces to join the organisation.

The annual general meeting was postponed until later this month to encourage new members to join.

“Our membership is strong but the dealing with government has seen a lot of burnout occur and members step down over the past 18 months,” Mr Collingwood said.

The organisation seeks people to bring fresh ideas and enthusiasm.

Collingwood and his team are working to secure development approvals for the drag strip and road circuit in 2020.

“If we can achieve this we can move on to securing funding to deliver the actual facility,” he said.

“Work continues on developing the complex and we are currently undertaking additional background works to prepare and lodge our Development Application for the balance of the facility.

“One of the biggest factors in ensuring the long-term viability of the facility as highlighted in our original feasibility study was ensuring individual components within the facility share as much infrastructure as practically possible.

The committee plans to ensure a facility has as many diverse uses as possible while maintaining ease of service.

The committee has been approached by four groups to be considered as tenants for the facility.

“It has reminded me of the full potential of this facility to be used year round to attract visitors from out of the region,” Collingwood said.

He will travel to the Willowbank Raceway in Ipswich this weekend for the opening round of the 400 Thunder series.

“It is a good way to recharge the batteries and stay motivated to deliver a brand new facility to the Fraser Coast,” he said.

Any person interested in joining the committee can contact it via the Wide Bay Motor Complex Facebook page.

