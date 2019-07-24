Computing with a festive feast

FESTIVE FUN: Maryborough Computer Users Club members (from left) John Parker, Murray Bueamont, Joseph Chio, Bill McKinley, Dawn McKinley, Gay Buzza and Kae Bellert added a little festive entertainment to their annual Christmas in July barbecue.

FESTIVE FUN: Maryborough Computer Users Club members (from left) John Parker, Murray Bueamont, Joseph Chio, Bill McKinley, Dawn McKinley, Gay Buzza and Kae Bellert added a little festive entertainment to their annual Christmas in July barbecue. contributed

CELEBRATING early with a feast fit for kings, the Maryborough Computer Users Club members held their annual Christmas in July.

Member Dawn McInley said even though the weather was not so kind it was a surprise to see the wonderful turnout.

The barbecue luncheon was cooked by president Bill McKinley and Murry Beaumont.

"All sorts of goodies were brought along to go with it and what a feast we all enjoyed," Dawn said.

Jim Moore entertained with jokes and Russel played his guitar, singing good old songs.

Gay Buzza cuts the cake at the Maryborough Computer Users Group Christmas in July luncheon. contributed

Each year some of the members put on a skit for a little extra entertainment.

This year they performed the sequel of Billy the Kid.

"It caused quite a few laughs as words were forgotten though nobody seemed to mind," Dawn said.

"Santa Claus, aka John Parker arrived with his new apprentice Murray Beaumont looking for his reindeer who had all ran away."

Everyone received a present and Dawn said there were lots of laughs, delicious food including a Christmas cake made by Bruce Afleck and nobody cared if it was raining and windy.

Classes were starting soon, so phone the club on 41235931 or 0410403814 for more information.