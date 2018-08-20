Comradery lives on through Legacy Week

LEGACY was built on a promise to "look after the missus and the kids" between comrades during World War I.

Nearly 100 years later and that promise is still being upheld, with more than 350 widows being supported by Legacy in Hervey Bay alone.

Next weekend members of the public will notice legatees and volunteers selling merchandise, which has evolved from plastic badges to metal badges, teddy bears, pens and wristbands.

Hervey Bay Legacy Group vice-chairman Col Campbell said Legacy Week was the biggest fundraising event of the year for the charity.

"The money we get in largely sustains us throughout the year, with the addition of our smaller fundraising activities and donations from the public," Mr Campbell said.

"I noticed the sale from memorabilia is good, but what is really gladdening to the heart is the amount of donations from people who walk by and put $2 or $3 in a tin."

Mr Campbell said Legacy resonated with the public because of the work veterans had put in overseas during various stages of conflict.

"We've done a lot of work overseas in various stages of conflict since World War I, and that was the basis for Legacy," he said.

The comrades that were coming back said 'we better look after the missus' and from that Legacy grew.

"I think that's what resonates with the public now, that we're there to help out the widows of the veterans."

Lorraine Coelli, 71, said Hervey Bay Legatees supported her during a tough time and encouraged the public to dig deep during Legacy Week.

"I would have struggled without their support," she said.

"They help out in a lot of ways. When you need things done, if you can't find anybody to help fix things, any possible way they can, even with children and younger vets' wives.

"Get out there and support Legacy because you never know when you might need it yourself."

Legacy Week runs from Sunday, September 2 to Saturday, September 8.

HOW TO HELP

Badges are available to buy from Bay Plaza, Eli Waters, Pialba Place and Stockland Shopping Centre, as well as Urangan Pier Markets, Hervey Bay RSL and the Hervey Bay Boat Club.