SHELL SHOCKED: A Green Sea turtle washed up on Toogoom Beach near Ries Road foreshore. Picture Glen Porteous
News

Concern for dead turtle on Toogom Beach.

Glen Porteous
30th Dec 2019 9:46 AM
IT WAS about 5am last Saturday when Raylene Bowtell was taking her two staffies for their early morning walk when she noticed something wrong on Toogoom Beach.

As Ms Bowtell got closer to investigate, she saw a dead mature Green Sea turtle had washed up on the foreshore near the end of Ries Rd.

“I noticed this lump on the beach and it didn’t look natural and that’s when I found the dead turtle,” she said.

“It had slash marks on its head and three of its flippers were missing but the shell was in good condition.”

Ms Bowtell rang National Parks and Wildlife who said they would contact local department members to take care of it.

She did not know the cause of the turtle’s death, but was concerned at litter on Toogoom Beach.

“It’s generally a clean beach but later that day I picked up some water balloons with my daughter Abby on the beach from some people who left their rubbish behind,” she said.

“I believe people can have their fun but please take your rubbish home with you because it can have an impact on the local marine life that inhabits the area.”

Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast co-ordinator and carer Natalie Richardson said dead turtles were common from Burrum Heads to the Bay.

“I think the cause of death was natural and the carcass experienced predation from other marine animals,” Ms Richardson said.

“It’s really important to report if any dead or alive marine animals are washed ashore in case they are tagged or they might need medical assistance.

“Also keeping beaches clean and not littering them helps with marine life habitats and their survival.”

Contact details for the Department of Environment 1300 130 372 or Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast on 4121 3146

