‘Concerned’ William’s advice to Harry

Prince Harry has been leaning on his big brother Prince William as he adjusts to his new life in Los Angeles.

"Moving to a completely different country is never easy for anyone, including Harry," a royal insider told Us Weekly. "And he wasn't expecting to be faced with so many obstacles."

According to the source, the British royal has been in touch with his sibling as he settles into life in the US, including the security challenges celebrities face in Los Angeles.

The brothers are reportedly on speaking terms after a highly publicised rift earlier this year.

"William's advised Harry to return to London or move elsewhere, somewhere safer," the insider alleged to the outlet. "He's concerned about his brother's wellbeing and safety."

According to the outlet, Harry, 35, has also been in contact with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The 94-year-old monarch has "been reaching out to Harry to see if he's OK and has offered to help out if needed."

The source also claimed the new father had "unrealistic expectations" of what life in Los Angeles would be like. He and his wife, Meghan Markle, have reportedly considered moving elsewhere but "they're staying put in California for now."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s move to LA reportedly hasn’t panned out as well as the royals had hoped. Picture: Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were initially residing in Canada but eventually headed over to the former American actress' hometown where they have been staying in actor and media mogul Tyler Perry's mansion.

"Harry and Meghan were really excited to move to LA," claimed a source to the outlet. "The timing is tricky of course, but this is something they've been hoping for and seriously planning for several months now."

Sources previously told Fox News Harry and Markle, 38, have been worried about their family's safety after reportedly experiencing issues with drones flying above their palatial estate in Los Angeles.

"Drones have been flying over their house at all hours. It's creepy and incredibly scary from a security standpoint, especially when they are outside with the baby," an insider revealed.

"There's no telling who is flying them and they have received death threats in the past, so every potential danger has to be taken seriously."

New dad Prince Harry is reportedly worried about his family’s safety in LA. Picture: Instagram

The Los Angeles Police Department also told Fox News that reports have been made regarding the presence of drones nearby.

"Reports of drone activity have become more prevalent in the surrounding area near the reported residence," a source inside the LAPD told the publication, noting that the force "can't disclose who has made calls to police."

Despite the uptick in unidentified flying objects whizzing around the skies in the "area near the reported residence," the LAPD is adamant that "whether the drone-related incidents are found to be in violation of regulations or not, we take in all privacy issues as serious matters."

The pair also made security upgrades to the $28 million mansion in May.

On January 8, the couple announced they will take "a step back" as senior members of the royal family and instead work independently, splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

Meghan and Harry announced in January that they’d be splitting their time between the UK and the US. Picture: Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said their decision came "after many months of reflection and internal discussions."

"We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the couple shared on Instagram.

"We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages," they continued.

"This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."

